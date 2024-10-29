Patentplus Inventor Develops Modified Shorts For Individuals With LVAD 3 (PPK-101)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have an

LVAD 3 and I hate having to carry the required equipment at all times. I thought there could be a modified garment to safely and conveniently hold the equipment," said an inventor, from Monongahela, Pa., "so I invented the L V A D 3 Shorts. My discreet design also goes unnoticed under your clothing."

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

The invention provides a modified garment designed to hold and conceal equipment used with an LVAD 3 artificial heart. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry equipment in a purse or bag. As a result, it increases normalcy, safety, and convenience. It also offers an improved alternative to traditional medical shorts. The invention features a discreet design that is safe and comfortable to wear so it is ideal for individuals with an LVAD (Left Ventricular Assistive Device) 3 artificial heart device.

The L V A D 3 Shorts is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

