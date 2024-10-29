Patentplus Inventor Develops Modified Shorts For Individuals With LVAD 3 (PPK-101)
Date
10/29/2024 12:46:22 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have an
LVAD 3 and I hate having to carry the required equipment at all times. I thought there could be a modified garment to safely and conveniently hold the equipment," said an inventor, from Monongahela, Pa., "so I invented the L V A D 3 Shorts. My discreet design also goes unnoticed under your clothing."
Continue Reading
PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)
The invention provides a modified garment designed to hold and conceal equipment used with an LVAD 3 artificial heart. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry equipment in a purse or bag. As a result, it increases normalcy, safety, and convenience. It also offers an improved alternative to traditional medical shorts. The invention features a discreet design that is safe and comfortable to wear so it is ideal for individuals with an LVAD (Left Ventricular Assistive Device) 3 artificial heart device.
The L V A D 3 Shorts is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
SOURCE PatentPlus
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.