Patentplus Inventor Develops New Cell Phone Case To Reduce Sunlight Glare (PDK-620)


10/29/2024 12:16:47 PM

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to easily view content on your cell phone while in direct sunlight," said an inventor, from Bethlehem, Pa., "so I invented the I Can See My Cell. My design eliminates the hassle and strain associated with bright sunlight glare on your screen."

Continue Reading

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

The invention provides an improved case for a cell phone. In doing so, it allows the user to easily view a cell phone device with no glare from sunlight. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort. It also eliminates difficulties and hassles. The invention features a modern design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones.

The I Can See My Cell is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

