Patentplus Inventor Develops New Cell Phone Case To Reduce Sunlight Glare (PDK-620)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to easily view content on your cell phone while in direct sunlight," said an inventor, from Bethlehem, Pa., "so I invented the I Can See My Cell. My design eliminates the hassle and strain associated with bright sunlight glare on your screen."

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

Continue Reading

The invention provides an improved case for a cell phone. In doing so, it allows the user to easily view a cell phone device with no glare from sunlight. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort. It also eliminates difficulties and hassles. The invention features a modern design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones.

The I Can See My Cell is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED