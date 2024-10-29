CLS Global Clarifies Position Amid SEC, FBI, DOJ Takedown Of Fraudulent Crypto Firms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ajman, UAE, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to recent actions by a U.S. prosecutor and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against several firms, including CLS Global , the company has issued a statement addressing the situation. CLS Global has contacted U.S. authorities in order to establish a constructive and cooperative dialogue with the hope of resolving the cases, addressing any misunderstandings, and taking any appropriate remedial steps to mitigate risks in the future.









Strict Policy Against U.S. Market Engagement

According to the company, CLS Global has maintained a policy of seeking not to operate within the United States market or conducting business with U.S. citizens, entities, or users. This policy has been in place since the company's establishment

Filipp Veselov, CEO of CLS Global, was quoted as saying, "Our company has always aimed to maintain a policy that prohibits engagement with U.S. clients, entities, or users. We take our compliance obligations very seriously and have worked to ensure our operations remain separate from U.S. markets and regulatory jurisdictions." Veselov added, "However, we recognize that there may be areas where we can improve our processes, and we are open to constructive dialogue with regulatory authorities."

Steps Towards Resolution and Compliance Enhancement

In response to the current situation, CLS Global has outlined several steps it is taking:

: The company reports that it has initiated communication with the US authorities to address any concerns or misunderstandings. CLS Global believes that through open and transparent dialogue, progress can be made towards a resolution.: CLS Global states that it is in the process of reviewing and enhancing its client agreements to ensure they clearly communicate the company's policies regarding U.S. persons and entities.: The company is reportedly evaluating its operations on various cryptocurrency exchanges, with a focus on those with robust Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, to further mitigate potential risks.

CLS Global's Forward-Looking Statements

CLS Global has affirmed its commitment to operating within the bounds of applicable laws in the jurisdictions where it conducts business. The company has assured stakeholders that it will strive to honor its obligations to clients and partners while working through this process.

"We are taking this situation very seriously and are committed to engaging in constructive discussions with regulatory authorities to address any concerns," Veselov stated. "Our goal is to ensure full compliance and transparency in our operations, and we are open to considering any necessary adjustments to our practices."

The company has also expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding of its clients, partners, and stakeholders as it works to address this situation. CLS Global has indicated that it will provide updates as appropriate and remains committed to maintaining open lines of communication throughout this process.

About CLS Global

CLS Global is a leading cryptocurrency market-making firm, specializing in providing bespoke liquidity solutions for crypto projects worldwide. Renowned for its innovative approach, robust compliance framework, and client-centric operations, CLS Global operates at the forefront of the digital asset industry.



