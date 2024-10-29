Sparkle Grooming To Unleash 11 Salons In Utah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sparkle is excited to announce their expansion plans in Utah with its newest Regional Developer.

Routine baths are essential for any dogs + happiness.

Every dog parent's favorite new paw-tner.

Sparkle awards 11 licenses in Utah to Regional Pawtner with a passion for pets + people.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkle Grooming Corp., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise that's transforming the pet care industry, is excited to announce its newest regional developer, Ben Crawford Jr., who was awarded 11 licenses across Utah. Crawford brings a wealth of business experience, having led financial and strategic growth initiatives in various industries. His passion for modernizing dog grooming in his home state of Utah makes him an ideal partner as Sparkle expands its footprint in the West.

“I'm thrilled to be a part of the Sparkle family and bring their unique approach to dog grooming to Utah,” said Crawford.“Having grown up with dogs, this opportunity feels personal to me. The grooming industry is fragmented, with many services either lacking a health-first focus or simply not offering the level of care pets deserve. Sparkle changes that with its salon-style, stress-free environment, and a clear path for career growth within the company. It's an exciting time to be involved.”

Crawford's extensive background in financial analysis, contract negotiation, and start-up growth strategies, coupled with his hands-on experience in franchise operations, uniquely positions him to drive success for Sparkle in Utah. His business acumen and enthusiasm for building lasting opportunities make him confident that Sparkle will not only resonate with pet owners but also create strong financial independence for franchisees and groomers alike.

“Sparkle isn't just a business; it's a movement to redefine what pet grooming should be,” added Crawford.“From healthier grooming practices to unprecedented support for employees, this franchise is leading the pack in the industry, and I can't wait to be a part of that change.”

Sparkle's first grooming salon in Utah is projected to open early next year.

Since the start of their franchise expansion plans in April this year, Sparkle has awarded a total of 113 licenses in 7 states. For more information on Sparkle's rapidly growing pet care franchise visit sparkledogcare/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle's wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog's health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.



Jesse Henk

Sparkle Grooming Corp.

+1 (480) 550-8159 ext. 110

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.