Greystone Provides $103.7 Million In Freddie Mac Financing For Two Multifamily Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial finance company, has provided a total of $103,740,000 in Freddie Mac Optigo® loans to refinance two separate multifamily communities in Tamarac, FL and Birmingham, AL. The financing was originated by Haig Kilicyan and Donny Rosenberg of Greystone on behalf of White Eagle Group.

Midora at Woodmont , owned and operated by White Eagle since 2016, is a 199-unit community in Tamarac secured by a $37,310.000 loan. Property amenities include waterfront units, fully equipped business center, 24-hour fitness and wellness center, bark park, and resort style lakeside swimming pool.

Avenues of Inverness is a 586-unit community in Birmingham secured by a $66,430,000 loan. Owned and operated by White Eagle since 2018, the property offers resident amenities serene lake views, swimming pool with expansive sundeck, business center with cyber cafe and co-working space, and two community waterfront piers.

The Freddie Mac loans for both properties carry seven-year terms at a fixed rate with five years of interest-only payments and 35-year amortizations.

“We strive to offer our residents quality and comfortable housing in areas where there is a great need, and these refinancings will ensure that we can continue to invest in our assets and their long-term success,” said Abe Spitz of White Eagle Property Group.

“Both of these transactions were index locked within 24 hours of their executed applications, showing that we acted swiftly in collaboration with our client to ensure the best outcome,” said Mr. Kilicyan.“Freddie Mac financing has been in great demand, and these assets were a perfect fit for this platform.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

...