Patentplus Inventor Develops Improved Table Covering For Seafood Boils (LBT-9012)

Patentplus Inventor Develops Improved Table Covering For Seafood Boils
10/29/2024 10:46:34 AM
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to dispose of scraps and garbage after enjoying crabs, shrimp, crawfish, corn, and vegetables at a seafood boil," said an inventor, from
Natchitoches, La., "so I invented the Boil Mat. My design saves time and effort during cleanup, and it would offer an improved alternative to traditional tablecloths and paper coverings."
The invention provides an improved table covering for use during seafood boils and other feasts. In doing so, it offers a neat and effective means of consuming and disposing of scraps. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces unwanted messes. The invention features a durable and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for those who enjoy seafood boils, barbecues, and other feasts.
The Boil Mat is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
