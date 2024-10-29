عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Patentplus Inventor Develops Improved Table Covering For Seafood Boils (LBT-9012)


10/29/2024 10:46:34 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to dispose of scraps and garbage after enjoying crabs, shrimp, crawfish, corn, and vegetables at a seafood boil," said an inventor, from
Natchitoches, La., "so I invented the Boil Mat. My design saves time and effort during cleanup, and it would offer an improved alternative to traditional tablecloths and paper coverings."

Continue Reading

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

The invention provides an improved table covering for use during seafood boils and other feasts. In doing so, it offers a neat and effective means of consuming and disposing of scraps. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces unwanted messes. The invention features a durable and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for those who enjoy seafood boils, barbecues, and other feasts.

The Boil Mat is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829659


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search