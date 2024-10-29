Patentplus Inventor Develops Improved Table Covering For Seafood Boils (LBT-9012)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to dispose of scraps and garbage after enjoying crabs, shrimp, crawfish, corn, and vegetables at a seafood boil," said an inventor, from

Natchitoches, La., "so I invented the Boil Mat. My design saves time and effort during cleanup, and it would offer an improved alternative to traditional tablecloths and paper coverings."

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

Continue Reading

The invention provides an improved table covering for use during seafood boils and other feasts. In doing so, it offers a neat and effective means of consuming and disposing of scraps. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces unwanted messes. The invention features a durable and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for those who enjoy seafood boils, barbecues, and other feasts.

The Boil Mat is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED