Solid state cooling is now a superb with impressive research advances through 2024.

This commercially-oriented 339-page report has 292 research advances assessed from 2024 and 2023, 102 companies mentioned, ten SWOT appraisals, 33 new infograms, 17 forecast lines 2025-2045.

The primary focus is on the technologies judged to have the largest commercial potential 2025-2045 - radiative cooling into the atmospheric window, notably the variant called passive daytime radiative cooling, the many forms of caloric cooling and thermoelectric cooling being reinvented. Multi-mode and multifunctional forms are revealed and new enabling technologies such as metamaterial cooling explained.

Nothing is forever and the dominant vapor compression cooling will be subject to the inevitable S curve, sharply losing share within 20 years. Long before that, within ten years, many solid-state cooling startups starting to take share will be bought by the cooling giants playing catch-up, this providing an excellent exit for investors.

Serving new needs

Solid-state cooling will serve the many new needs for cooling such as 1kW microchips arriving, planned hotter 6G Communications infrastructure, next generation flexible solar panels and even apparel that cools well in the lethal 50C summers arriving. Solid-state cooling is part of the trend to multifunctional smart materials including structural electronics: vapor compression is not.

Latest research is important

The 26-page Introduction puts it in context such as emerging countries such as Saudi Arabia and India being in hotter locations just as global warning is added. See the new cooling needs from ever hotter microchips graphed, telecommunications base station and data center power escalation graphed. Here are the allied technologies such as thermal conductors shown in maturity curves 2025, 2035, 2045 and the solid-state cooling options they support. See how the need for vapor compression will be eased by adding some of the new technologies.

However, this is an unbiassed report, so the chapter ends with detail on two examples of competition for solid state cooling that emerged in 2024. The rest of the report is much more detailed with two chapters on different forms of radiative cooling, one on the enabling metamaterials, one on caloric cooling and one on emerging new forms of thermoelectric cooling.

Chapter 3 "Passive Daylight Radiative Cooling" takes 98 pages, massively important because, taking no power, it is easily integrated into apparel and buildings. This technology combines radiative cooling into the atmospheric window with reflection of heat. Exactly how does it work in structures and fabrics? Smart windows, invisible facades and remarkable other applications being progressed? See how ten companies commercialising PDRC. The materials involved are very closely examined. Can it be coloured without compromise? Transparent, aerogel, porous, ceramic and meta-material forms? Overall, the 13 most important formulations of material for PDRC are prioritised, particularly incorporating the research breakthroughs in 2024.

Chapter 4 (30 pages) takes you into allied technologies and advanced functionalities of PDRC with, "Self-adaptive, switchable, tuned, Janus and anti-Stokes solid state cooling". This includes two-way radiative cooling, use of fluorescence and different materials such as vanadium salts and liquid crystal. As with all the other chapters, enjoy SWOT appraisals, diagrams and analysis, not rambling text.

Chapter 5 "Phase change and particularly caloric cooling" compares the cooling obtained by phase changes between solid, liquid and gas and the feeble cooling between different solid crystalline states. However, this chapter then almost entirely focuses on the exciting solid-state one - caloric cooling by alteration of ferroic state. See magnetocaloric, elastocaloric, twistocaloric, barocaloric and electrocaloric compared and why an additional liquid option is not promising.

Learn how latest research leads us to look particularly closely at the complementary technologies electrocaloric and elastocaloric, the winning materials from latest research and the issues to overcome before successful commercialisation such as sometimes toxigen intermediaries, moving parts or high voltages. Nonetheless, the potential on a 20-year view is shown to be considerable.

In a report on solid state cooling, thermoelectric might seem the dullest option - mature yet only achieving a market size of around one billion dollars. However, the closer look in this report reveals that this huge and precise cooling capacity even on a tiny scale is badly needed for some new needs. Learn how it can be boosted by using some of the other solid state cooling options on the hot side. In addition, see how wide area, low-cost thermoelectric is a real, though not immediate, possibility when latest research is appraised in detail.

This chapter 7 "Future thermoelectric cooling and thermoelectric harvesting as a user of and power provider for other solid-state cooling" (72 pages) ends with 82 manufacturers listed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 The many reasons for the escalating need for cooling

1.4 The nature of solid-state cooling and why it is now a priority

1.5 Cooling toolkit, trend to multifunctionality with best solid-state cooling tools shown red

1.6 18 Primary conclusions

1.7 Typical best reported temperature drop achieved by technology 2000-2045 extrapolated

1.8 Number of important caloric cooling research advances 2024 and 2023 by technology revealing best options

1.9 Leading materials in number of latest research advances on solid state cooling

1.10 Appraisal of Passive Daytime Radiative Cooling PDRC

1.11 Appraisal of electrocaloric cooling

1.12 Appraisal of elastocaloric cooling

1.13 Appraisal of thermoelectric cooling

1.14 Cooling roadmap by market and by technology 2025-2045

1.15 Market forecasts 2025-2045 as tables with graphs

1.16 Background forecasts

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Need for cooling becomes much larger and often different in nature

2.3 Examples of radical changes in the requirements for cooling 2025-2045

2.4 How cooling technology will trend to smart materials 2025-2045

2.5 Reinventing air conditioning to be lower power, greener, more affordable

2.7 Undesirable materials widely used and proposed: this is an opportunity for you

2.8 Examples of competition for solid state cooling announced in 2024

3. Passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC)

3.1 Overview

3.2 PDRC basics

3.3 Radiative cooling materials by structure and formulation with research analysis

3.4 Potential benefits and applications

3.5 Other important advances in 2024 and 2023

3.6 Companies commercialising PDRC

3.6.1 3M USA

3.6.2 BASF Germany

3.6.3 i2Cool USA

3.6.4 LifeLabs USA

3.6.5 Plasmonics USA

3.6.6 Radicool Japan, Malaysia etc.

3.6.7 SkyCool Systems USA

3.6.8 SolCold Israel

3.6.9 Spinoff from University of Massachusetts Amherst USA

3.6.10 SRI USA

3.7 PDRC SWOT report

4. Self-adaptive, switchable, tuned, Janus and Anti-Stokes solid state cooling

4.1 Overview of the bigger picture with SWOT

4.2 Maturity curve of radiative cooling technologies

4.3 Self-adaptive and switchable radiative cooling

4.4 Tuned radiative cooling using both sides: Janus emitter JET advances in 2024, 2023 and SWOT

4.5 Anti-Stokes fluorescence cooling with SWOT appraisal

5. Phase change and particularly caloric cooling

5.1 Structural and ferroic phase change cooling modes and materials

5.2 Solid-state phase-change cooling potentially competing with other forms in named applications

5.3 The physical principles adjoining caloric cooling

5.4 Operating principles for caloric cooling

5.5 Caloric compared to thermoelectric cooling and winning caloric technologies identified

5.6 Some proposals for work to advance the use of caloric cooling

5.7 Electrocaloric cooling

5.8 Magnetocaloric cooling with SWOT appraisal

5.9 Mechanocaloric cooling (elastocaloric, barocaloric, twistocaloric) cooling

5.10 Multicaloric cooling

6. Enabling technology: Metamaterial and other advanced photonic cooling: emerging materials and devices

6.1 Metamaterials

6.4 Advanced photonic cooling and prevention of heating

7. Future thermoelectric cooling and thermoelectric harvesting as a user of and power provider for other solid-state cooling

7.1 Basics

7.2 Thermoelectric materials

7.3 Wide area and flexible thermoelectric cooling is a gap in the market for you to address

7.4 Radiation cooling of buildings: multifunctional with thermoelectric harvesting in 2024

7.5 The heat removal problem of TEC and TEG - evolving solutions

7.6 20 advances in thermoelectric cooling and harvesting involving cooling and a review in 2024

7.7 Advances in 2023

7.8 82 Manufactures of Peltier thermoelectric modules and products

Companies Featured



Advanced Thermal Solutions

Applied Thermoelectric Solutions LLC

Acal BFI

Adcol Electronic

ADV Engineering

Alflex Technologies

Align Sourcing

Ambient Micro

AMS Technologies

Analog Devices

Analog Technologies

Asia Inno

Beijing Huimao Cooling Co., Ltd.

Bentek Systems

Bosch

BTS Europe

Carrir Group

Cidete Ingenieros SL

China Mobile

CUI Devices

Custom Thermoelectric Inc.

Crystal Ltd.

Daikin Industries

Danfoss

Delta Electronics

Ecogen

Elite Thermal Solutions

European Thermodynamics

Everredtronics Ltd.

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm Global Power

GREE

Green TEG AG

Guang Dong Fuxin Electronic

Haier

Hangzhou Aurin Cooling

Hebei IT

Hicooltec Electronic

Hisense HVAC

Hitachi

Hi-Z Technology, Inc

Huawei

Hui mao

Interm

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm

Kyocera

Laird Tech Inc.

II-VI Marlow

INB Thermoelectric

ISA Impex

Innoveco

Johnson Controls

KELK (Komatsu)

KKT Chiller

Laird

Lennox International

LG Electronics

Melcor

Merit Technology Group

Midea

Mitsubishi Electric

Newmark International

OTE International

Panasonic

P&N Tech

Perpetua Power

Phononic

Qinhuangdao Fulianjing

Quick Cool

Rheem

RMT LTD

Sheetak

S&PF Modul

Samsung

Solid State Cooling Systems

SmarTTEC

Taicang TE Cooler

TE Technology, Inc.

TEC Microsystems

TECA

TECTEG

TEG

TEGEOS

TEGPRO Thermoelectric Generator

Termo-Gen AB

Thermal Electronics

Thermalforce

Thermion Company

Thermix

Thermonamic Electronics

Thermotek

Trane

Tybang Electronics

UWE Electronic

Wakefield Thermal

Wavelength Electronics

Wellen Tech

WeTEC

Yamaha Z-max

For more information about this report visit

