New CINQ By Coinstar™ Digital Wallet Launches Crypto And Stablecoin Capabilities Powered By Zero Hash

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash , the leading and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced its partnership with Coinstar®, LLC, a global services leader, to embed payments capabilities within CINQ by Coinsta TM , a new digital wallet designed to expand how consumers use and manage their finances. This collaboration allows up to 9,500 of Coinstar's 17,000+ of kiosks across the U.S. to facilitate cash-to-crypto transactions.

Through a partnership with Zero Has , CINQ by Coinstar has launched with the initial ability to purchase cryptocurrency and stablecoins with cash at more than 9,500 Coinstar kiosks across the U.S., or through the CINQ by Coinstar mobile app. Users of the CINQ by Coinstar app, powered by Zero Hash, can seamlessly move in, out and between cash, stablecoins and crypto. A broader range of digital payment services for the CINQ by Coinstar wallet are expected to follow in 2025 as recently announced by Coinstar.

The overarching objective of the partnership is to provide a seamless mechanism of dollar digitalization to the large percentage of underbanked and underserved households within the United States. Specifically:



The unbanked who now have access to an electronic cash account

6% of Adult Americans are unbanked; 24.6 million Americans are underbanked (Source: Fed Reserve, 2024)

The immigrant remitting money home About half of all remittances are cash-based among the most common users (Source: Visa, 2023)



“Zero Hash is delighted to partner with Coinstar, a household brand in money transformation for more than 30 years. Its vast network of self-serve kiosks and mobile apps will help further expand access to the underbanked and immigrants looking to remit funds. Upwards of 50% of remittances are cash-based and the multiple“hops” in remittance often mean these transfers incur high fees. Linking this cash infrastructure to the“network of networks” which is crypto and stablecoins, provides a key unlock for cheaper and quicker remittances for example,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder at Zero Hash .“ CINQ by Coinstar has been able to seamlessly embed our regulatory compliant infrastructure to support new ways for cash-preferred customers to move safely and seamlessly between fiat and crypto use cases.”

Powered by Zero Hash's identity verification service, every customer is validated before cash can be entered into the kiosk for crypto, stablecoin and fiat transactions. Additional controls include Documentary Verification and Liveness Verification before certain services may be enabled. Users can buy over 25 crypto and stablecoin assets with paper currency at Coinstar kiosks in major grocery stores across North America as well as through the CINQ by Coinstar mobile app. Users can also connect multiple bank accounts, with Zero Hash's platform facilitating USD deposits via ACH, allowing users to hold balances in cash or crypto and easily manage their financial needs.

“Zero Hash has been an incredible partner in helping us extend our trusted services into the digital world,” said Kevin McColly , CEO of Coinstar .“Their secure and industry leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure has allowed us to seamlessly bridge the gap between cash and cryptocurrency, making it easier for our customers to access and manage their finances.”

There are two ways to get started buying cryptocurrency through Zero Hash at Coinstar kiosks:

Download the CINQ by Coinstar app, verify your account and visit a Coinstar kiosk with your cash. Or connect your bank account in the app and get started immediately.Visit a Coinstar kiosk, select cryptocurrency from the options and choose CINQ by Coinstar to get started with your crypto purchase through Zero Hash. Enter your mobile number at the kiosk and last 4 SSN or Date of Birth, then download the CINQ by Coinstar app and complete your account setup.

To learn more about CINQ by Coinstar and follow along for additional product innovations, visit , or to find a CINQ by Coinstar enabled kiosk, visit our kiosk finder here .1

1: The CINQ by Coinstar wallet is available in all 50 states. However, Zero Hash enabled Kiosks are not currently available in all states, including the state of New York. Transactional limits may also apply.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer money and value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases: cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets and on and off-ramps.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.'s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Zero Hash Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings, including the availability of kiosk services, may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero. Zero Hash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. Zero Hash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.

About Coinstar, LLC

Coinstar® is a global leader in money transformation and the largest physical self-serve financial network with a digital wallet, CINQ by Coinstar. Through its digital wallet, mobile app and network of 24,000 kiosks in North America and Europe, Coinstar offers a wide range of financial services which enable users to transform their physical currency. Its reliable payment solutions offer one-stop shopping experiences at convenient kiosk locations including coin conversion to cash, NO FEE eGift cards and charitable donations as well as account transfer services powered by our bank partners. Users can also move money and transact more seamlessly in the digital world through CINQ by Coinstar with the ability to buy, sell and transfer cryptocurrencies in its initial rollout. For brand advertisers, Coinstar offers adPlanetTM Retail Media Group, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a digital out of home network that delivers advertising via high-definition screens on top of Coinstar kiosks at select retail and grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar, visit .