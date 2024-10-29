Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Hospital Awards At Annual CEO Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chester Crouch, Founder & CEO

Six Nobis Managed Hospitals Were Presented Awards for High Performance

- Chester Crouch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners held its annual CEO on October 8-9th in Allen, TX. The conference had a robust agenda with education, networking, special guest speakers, and CEO presentations on best practices. The event concluded with the presentation of the Nobis Awards to high-performing hospitals.

“We were particularly excited to present the hospital awards at our 3rd CEO Conference, coinciding with our 5th anniversary as a company,” said Chester Crouch, CEO and Founder.“The performance of our hospitals has been outstanding, and we especially commend those surpassing expectations.”

The Nobis managed hospitals recognized for their exceptional performance:

. Ty Burgess, CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano, was presented with three different awards, which were the Community Service Award, the People Award, and the Financial Contribution Award. These accolades highlight exceptional performance in admission volume, people retention, and hospital financial management.

.Brent Martin, CEO of Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital, was honored with the Most Improved Award, acknowledging the most improved hospital in key performance indicators

.Shawn McCallum, CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria, earned the Promoter Award representing the highest patient satisfaction.

.Kathy Saba, CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, received three awards: the Teamwork Award for the highest discharge-to-community ranking, the US News Best Hospital 2024 Award, and also the Newsweek Best Physical Rehab 2024, ranked #4 in Colorado. The U.S. News for Best Hospital 2024 and the Newsweek Best Physical Rehabilitation 2024 awards require meeting certain criteria on 2023 CMS Compare as well as indicators in volume, outcomes, and also an expert opinion component. This is the second consecutive time Reunion Rehab Denver has won an award for the rehabilitation hospital category.

.Stacie Goyne, CEO of Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital, was presented with the President's Award for consistent year-over-year performance, with the hospital achieving even greater results this year.

.Krista Johnson, CEO of Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital, was awarded the Hospital of the Year Award, recognizing outstanding performance across various key performance indicators, including patient outcomes and financial metrics.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospitals.

