Qatar Foundation to host Arab Global Scholars Annual Gathering

(MENAFN) From November 3-5, 2024, Qatar Foundation (QF) will host the Arab Global Scholars (AGS) Annual Gathering, showcasing the evolution of its initiative aimed at connecting Arab scholars and intellectuals to their home region. This gathering seeks to empower these individuals to make meaningful contributions to the region's development and tackle both regional and global challenges.



The AGS community has its roots in 2006 when QF brought together a select group of Arab expatriate scientists to create a robust scientific research network aimed at fostering knowledge-based economies throughout the Arab region. This initiative led to the establishment of the Arab Expatriate Scientists (AES) Network, which has now evolved into the AGS.



Designed with an emphasis on innovation, AGS fosters connections among Arab scholars by linking them with universities, research centers, government bodies, and industry partners within Qatar. The community currently includes numerous prominent organizations from Qatar and beyond, reinforcing its commitment to collaborative research and development.



The continued expansion of this initiative will be championed by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a locally established, research-intensive academic institution dedicated to fostering collaboration with similar organizations. During the AGS Annual Gathering, a diverse group of distinguished Arab-origin scholars will engage in a three-day program led by HBKU, focusing on their contributions across various fields, whether they are based in Qatar, their home countries, or other parts of the world.

