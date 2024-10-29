Complimentary grooming services through PetSmart's Prep the Pet program help adoptable cats and dogs put their best paws forward

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart salon stylists across the U.S. provided complimentary makeovers to shelter dogs and cats to ensure they looked and felt their best when meeting potential families during the recent PetSmart Charities®

National Adoption Week

event.

PetSmart Salon Stylists Give Makeovers to Help Adoptable Pets Find Homes

Pets at Animal Rescue League of Iowa receive complimentary grooming from PetSmart salon stylists ahead of adoption event. Photo Credit: Britt Fowler, Britt Fowler Photography / PetSmart

PetSmart knows that pets don't just look better after being groomed, they feel better too, allowing their true personalities to shine and helping them to stand out to potential adopters. Since starting the Prep the Pet program two years ago, nearly 85% of pets groomed and pampered by PetSmart's salon stylists were adopted the following weekend, proving that a little extra care goes a long way.

"For these shelter pets, a grooming session is more than a makeover, it's a time for them to be loved on and connect with another person," said Ashley Beltz, PetSmart in-store experience program manager and certified master groomer. "It's amazing to see how a grooming experience transforms these pets, and our Prep the Pet program allows our stylists to share their talents to help pets in need. We're happy to help adoptable pets find loving families as we head into the holiday season."

More than 6.5 million pets enter shelters each year. With the power of grooming, PetSmart is helping as many of these shelter pets as possible find loving homes before the holidays to ensure families can experience the joy of the season with a pet.

All pets can enjoy the benefits of professional grooming from PetSmart salon stylists. PetSmart offers an array of salon services from baths and haircuts to PAWdicures and teeth brushing, meeting the needs of all cats and dogs. To book a pet makeover, pet parents can visit

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets operating nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

