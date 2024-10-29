Minh-Anh Day Wins Synecdoche Works' First Spotlight Award For THIRTEENTH NIGHT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spotlight Award Winner Minh-Anh Day

Synecdoche Works celebrates the winner of the new Spotlight Award for Distinguished New Work in Heightened Language.

- Minh-Anh Day

ALAMEDA , CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synecdoche Works is excited to announce the Spotlight Award for Distinguished New Work in Heightened Language. The inaugural winner, Minh-Anh Day's new play, THIRTEENTH NIGHT, earned this distinction by force of the work's astonishing command of heightened language and elevated approach to the sequel of a classic work. The Spotlight Award includes a monetary grant to the playwright.

Minh-Anh Day (he/they) is a Vietnamese-American playwright and screenwriter. His plays have been workshopped and/or produced by Chicago Dramatists, New York Theater Festival, the Actors' Shakespeare Project, Picnic Basket Theater, and Leviathan Lab, and their work has been a finalist for The Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, the Woodward/Newman Award, and the Neukom Literary Arts Award. His Spotlight Award winning play THIRTEENTH NIGHT will receive a public reading by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival in January 2025.

Says Day, "I'm deeply grateful to Synecdoche Works for this award, and for their tireless support of new works using heightened language. The tools of poetry allow me to represent the emotional truth of a moment in a concrete way. When arguing passionately for your point of view, your words might sound like iambic pentameter; when you're joking around with your best friend, it might feel like you're speaking rhyming couplets. Verse allows me to capture those feelings."

THIRTEENTH NIGHT would please a theater audience as either a mainstage featured work or in repertory with Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT. Theater companies interested in a potential fundraising collaboration with Synecdoche Works to produce this play should contact the foundation for a more information.

Synopsis:

Moments after the closing lines of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the apparent“happy ending” unravels. Viola, who has just experienced the freedom of life as a man, now chafes at her new restraints as Orsino's wife. Olivia loves her new husband Sebastian, even if she did marry him accidentally, but she's concerned about the closeness of his relationship with Antonio. And Malvolio, disgraced and humiliated, plots his revenge.

About Synecdoche Works

Synecdoche Works is a California-based arts nonprofit that promotes art education, creation, performance, and exhibitions by underrepresented or underserved individuals, with the goal of recognizing and celebrating individual differences among all theater artists. Through the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, as well as their strong support and funding for up-and-coming performance arts festivals, Synecdoche Works advocates for a diverse creative community of promising playwrights, actors, authors, musicians and other creatives around the globe. For more information, visit

