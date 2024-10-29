Civilian Killed In Missile Strike On Odesa District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 71-year-old man was killed in a missile attack on the Odesa district on the afternoon of 29 October.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Odesa district, a fragment of one of the enemy missiles killed a 71-year-old man who was near the sea,' the statement says.

According to the regional governor, the Russian attacked the Odesa region with two Kh-31P guided missiles, which failed to reach their targets. The missiles were launched by a Russian Su-30 fighter jet from the Black Sea area.

Two killed, seven wounded in morning shelling of

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 24, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with Kh-22 missiles launched from aircraft.