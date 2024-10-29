Walkie Stackers Market To Hit $5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major walkie stackers participants include Caterpillar (CAT Lift Trucks), Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp., Hyster-Yale Group, Jungheinrich AG, Linde Material Handling, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., Nissan Forklift Corporation, SANY Group, Toyota Material Handling.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The walkie stackers market is predicted to cross USD 5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing trend of in material handling and the higher integration of advanced technologies like IoT sensors, telematics, and automation features for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency will drive the market growth. With companies further striving for more sustainable operations, there is an increasing demand for energy-efficient walkie stackers. The growing popularity of electric-powered stackers, which produce fewer emissions and have lower operating costs as opposed to internal combustion engines will further favor the product uptake.

The manufacturing segment in the walkie stackers market recorded notable revenue in 2023 and will register notable growth by 2032. The growth can be attributed to the rising usage of these stackers to transport raw materials, components, and semi-finished goods across different sections of a manufacturing facility given their compact size and maneuverability. They are also deployed to stack and rack raw materials, finished products, and work-in-progress (WIP) inventory, particularly in facilities with vertical storage systems where maximizing space is essential.

In terms of product, the walkie straddle stackers market is poised to witness a considerable CAGR up to 2032. These stackers are designed to be compact and highly maneuverable, emerging ideal for use in tight aisles, congested warehouses, and small storage areas where larger forklifts cannot operate efficiently. Compared to traditional forklifts, walkie straddle stackers are also affordable in terms of initial purchase cost, operational expenses, and maintenance. This makes them an attractive option for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and warehouses looking to optimize their budgets.

Europe walkie stackers market will register a significant revenue share by 2032 due to the rapid growth of e-commerce and logistics sectors. The strong emphasis on workplace safety regulations in the region is prompting companies to adopt walkie stackers equipped with enhanced safety features like advanced braking systems, ergonomic controls, and stability sensors. The push towards sustainability and environmental regulations along with the surging trend of electrification will also favor the regional product demand.

Some of the prominent walkie stackers market players are Caterpillar Inc. (CAT Lift Trucks), Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp., Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Linde Material Handling, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD., Nissan Forklift Corporation, SANY Group, and Toyota Material Handling. These firms are focusing on investment initiatives, new product developments and partnership strategies to proliferate their global presence.

