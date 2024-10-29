Donald Trump Faces Kamala Harris In Latest Episode Of Epic Rap Battles Of History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epic Rap Battles of History. Donald vs Kamala Harris

Classic YouTube Series Epic Rap Battles of History (ERB) Returns With 2024 Presidential Election Match-up; Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION GETS A RAP BATTLE MAKEOVERThis year's US Presidential Election is nearly here and if you've ever wondered who would win if candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in a rap battle - now is your chance! Epic Rap Battles Of History have crafted a no holds barred verbal throw-down of truly epic proportions. Previous election based ERB videos have featured the likes of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden & Mitt Romney and garnered a combined total of nearly 300 million views.HOW TO WATCH:This latest battle, as well as all past episodes of the series, can be seen for free on ERB's official YouTube channel: Youtube/ERBOr with this direct video link: Epic Rap Battles of History - Donald Trump vs Kamala HarrisBIOSince its inception in 2010, Epic Rap Battles of History has gained a massive online following of over 14 million subscribers and 4 billion views with their unique blend of history, humor, and rap battle prowess. The series has featured iconic matchups such as Albert Einstein vs. Stephen Hawking and Steve Jobs vs. Bill Gates, and collaborated with such notable celebrities as Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Weird Al Yankovic and Key & Peele.JOIN THE CONVERSATION:Engage with ERB and fellow fans across social media platforms using the official hashtag: #ERB. Share your favorite lines, predict the winner, and take part in future episodes by sharing your ideas for the perfect match-up.Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris. Who Won? Who's Next? You Decide!OFFICIAL LINKS:YouTube: Youtube/ERBSpotify: epicrapbattlesofhistoryInstagram: @ERBFacebook: /ERBEd MonkEpic Rap Battles of History+1 310-860-6449...Visit us on social media:YouTubeInstagramFacebookTwitterTikTokOther

Ed Monk

ERB Press

+1 310-860-6449

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris. Epic Rap Battles of History

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.