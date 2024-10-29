Media reports Israel possibly to fire additional strikes on Iran

(MENAFN) Israeli officials have received clear indications that a new wave of on Iran is anticipated, according to reports from the Hebrew-language 13 network. This potential escalation comes in the wake of a drone attack on Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence, attributed to Hezbollah, and follows recent Israeli military actions against Iranian military infrastructure.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes on Saturday targeting what they described as “military objectives” within Iran. These strikes reportedly concentrated on missile manufacturing sites and air defense systems, occurring nearly a month after Iran launched a significant missile assault on Israel, deploying approximately 200 ballistic missiles that struck two Israeli air bases.



In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu's ministers were informed that the recent strikes did not constitute a response to the Hezbollah drone attack. Instead, they were cautioned that a separate retaliatory action against Iran is expected. Channel 13's report did not disclose the sources of this information or specify who among the officials conveyed the expectation of additional strikes.



Hezbollah had publicly claimed full responsibility for the drone assault on Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, which occurred less than two weeks prior. This incident underscores the ongoing tension between Israel and Iranian-backed groups, as Tehran is viewed as a significant supporter of Hezbollah, both politically and militarily.



Following the attack on his home, which Netanyahu was not present for at the time, the Prime Minister vowed that “Iran and its proxies” would face serious consequences. His comments highlight the Israeli government's determination to respond decisively to threats perceived from Iranian-affiliated entities in the region.



As the situation continues to evolve, the potential for further military engagement between Israel and Iran remains a pressing concern, with regional stability hanging in the balance. The ongoing hostilities and the complex web of alliances and enmities in the Middle East suggest that both diplomatic and military responses will be crucial in the coming days.

