Body Of Retired Govt Employee Found In J&K's Ramban
Date
10/29/2024 7:07:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A body of retired government official was found on Tuesday near Batote area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that dead body of retired government employee was found by some locals lying on a road this morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Subsequently, a team of Police reached the spot and took the possession of body in their custody for medico-legal formalities.
ADVERTISEMENT
He has been identified as Nalin Kotwal son of Jai Lal Kotwal resident of Dani Udrana Bhaderwah.
Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
Read Also
Unidentified Female Body Recovered Near Aharbal In South Kashmir
Youth Found Dead In Central Kashmir's Budgam
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29102024000215011059ID1108828413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.