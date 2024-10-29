Body Of Retired Govt Employee Found In J&K's Ramban

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that dead body of retired government employee was found by some locals lying on a road this morning.

Subsequently, a team of reached the spot and took the possession of body in their custody for medico-legal formalities.

He has been identified as Nalin Kotwal son of Jai Lal Kotwal resident of Dani Udrana Bhaderwah.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

