Ukraine takes backseat to Middle East predicament

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the outgoing European Union foreign policy chief, has expressed concern that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East has overshadowed the conflict in Ukraine, which had previously garnered significant Western attention. In an interview with Spanish station RNE, Borrell, a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022, acknowledged this worrying trend.



When asked about the potential impact of Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon on the visibility of the Ukraine conflict, Borrell conceded, “You are right.” He pointed out that discussions surrounding the war in Ukraine have diminished, suggesting a perception that the situation has become less urgent. “It is as if the conflict is over there, but no, I assure you that it is not over. It continues and continues with the same intensity,” he affirmed.



Borrell further emphasized the stark humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, which he described as “the most acute humanitarian crisis since the end of the Second World War.” He cited alarming estimates from the United Nations indicating that “350,000 people could die of hunger in the next few weeks” in the besieged enclave. The diplomat condemned the extent of destruction caused by the Israeli attacks, noting that while the Ukraine conflict is severe, it does not reach the extremes of barbarism currently observed in Gaza.



Highlighting the broader implications of the ongoing violence, Borrell warned that the international community has “lost our sense of humanity” in the face of such crises. He criticized Israel for frequently disregarding United Nations Security Council resolutions that call for a halt to hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon. Borrell cautioned that as long as these conflicts persist, the world remains “on the edge of a spark that will cause an even bigger fire.”



His remarks underscore the urgent need for renewed attention and action from the international community regarding both the Ukraine conflict and the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Middle East, as the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve in unpredictable ways.

