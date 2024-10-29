Report states that Biden ‘liability’ for Harris

(MENAFN) As the November election approaches, tensions between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have reportedly escalated, with Harris's campaign team seemingly sidelining Biden's efforts to support her candidacy. According to a report from Axios, Biden had set aside several days to campaign alongside Harris, but her team did not arrange any joint events, opting instead to respond with vague messages indicating they would "get back to you."



This distance has been attributed to Harris's perception that the 81-year-old president could be a "political liability" at a critical juncture in her campaign. While her team appreciates Biden's service, they are cautious about further associating her with a president whose popularity has waned. Sources cited in the Axios report likened the dynamic between the two to a "slow-moving break-up," emphasizing Harris's reluctance to publicly reject Biden’s campaign support or to convey her concerns directly.



Biden's recent political struggles may have influenced Harris's stance. After a widely criticized debate performance against Republican Donald Trump earlier this summer, Biden's approval rating has plummeted to 39%, as reported by a Gallup poll conducted in early October. This decline has prompted Harris's campaign team to be wary of any associations that could tie her more closely to the current administration, particularly as voters reflect on the past four years under Biden.



In this complicated political landscape, Harris's team appears to be prioritizing their strategy for the upcoming election over traditional party solidarity. The current relationship between the two leaders raises questions about the future of their partnership and the implications for the Democratic Party as they navigate a challenging electoral environment.

