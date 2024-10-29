Conflict in Middle East significantly alters power dynamics within region, beyond

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly altered the power dynamics within the region and beyond, impacting the geopolitical interests of major players such as Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States, and Russia. This complex situation has led to notable changes in and military strategies, as well as the overall balance of power.



A recent development highlighting these shifts occurred when Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati made an unexpected departure from the norm of Lebanon's diplomatic relations by openly criticizing Iran. This rare move came in response to what Mikati described as Tehran's “blatant interference” in Lebanon's internal affairs, specifically referencing remarks made by Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.



Mikati's discontent was primarily directed at discussions surrounding UN Resolution 1701, which governs the situation in southern Lebanon following the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. This resolution explicitly states that only the Lebanese armed forces and UN peacekeepers are authorized to operate in the area. However, Ghalibaf’s comments, which proposed talks about the implementation of this resolution with France acting as a mediator, were perceived by Mikati as an encroachment on Lebanese sovereignty and an attempt to impose external oversight on the nation.



The reaction to Ghalibaf’s statements, which were reported in Le Figaro, triggered a backlash in Lebanon, particularly from political factions that prioritize the country’s sovereignty. Mikati firmly asserted that any matters related to the implementation of international resolutions must be exclusively managed by Lebanese authorities, deeming any external intervention in such issues as unacceptable.



This episode reflects broader tensions within the so-called "axis of resistance," a coalition that has historically united countries and groups opposing Israel and Western influence in the region. Mikati’s public denunciation of Iran raises questions about the cohesiveness of this alliance and suggests that fractures may be emerging within it. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the implications of these developments will likely resonate throughout the region, impacting diplomatic relations and the strategic calculus of involved parties.

