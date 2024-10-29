Anthony Bermani Joins Mk North America As Regional Sales Manager For New England

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- mk North America, Inc. , a leading of conveyor systems and industrial solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Anthony Bermani as the new Regional Sales Manager for New England.

With over 11 years of experience in industrial automation sales, Anthony brings a wealth of expertise in product development, customer service, and market growth strategies, making him an exceptional addition to the mk North America team.

Anthony's background includes significant achievements in both technical and outside sales. Most recently, he served as a Regional Sales Manager at Nidec Drive Technology America, where he successfully developed business across various industries through direct sales and distribution channels.

Prior to that, Anthony worked at Ohlheiser Corporation. His deep knowledge of automation solutions, from pneumatics to robotics, has made him a trusted advisor to customers in the field.

“As a vendor to mk for several years, I have been amazed to watch their growth in the automation industry,” Anthony said.“I am thrilled to join the team and help expand upon their commitment to better products, better solutions.”

Scott Blais, Jr., Sales and Business Development Manager at mk North America, shared his enthusiasm for Anthony's new role:“Over the better part of the last decade, we have worked with Tony while he was in previous roles. We know firsthand that he has a wealth of knowledge and prioritizes the process of value-adding to his customers and their unique applications. It was identified quickly that he would be a seamless fit for mk and the New England customer base. We are extremely excited to welcome Tony to his new role at mk.”

In his new position, Anthony will focus on developing and strengthening relationships with customers throughout New England, offering mk's wide range of high-quality conveyor systems and tailored automation solutions.

