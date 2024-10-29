Germany slams Iran’s execution of alleged leader of US-based group
10/29/2024 5:44:08 AM
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed strong condemnation on Monday regarding the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian dissident, by the Iranian government. She labeled the act as a significant violation of human rights and international standards. Sharmahd was accused by Iranian state media of leading a US-based anti-government group and carrying out terrorist activities in Iran.
In her statement on X, Baerbock extended her deepest condolences to Sharmahd's family, calling the conditions surrounding his detention and execution "inhumane." She emphasized her outrage, stating, "I condemn the murder of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime in the strongest possible terms."
Baerbock highlighted the diplomatic efforts made by German officials to advocate for Sharmahd, noting that they had sent a high-ranking delegation from the Federal Foreign Office to Tehran. These efforts were aimed at securing his release and addressing his treatment.
The Foreign Minister also warned that Germany had made it abundantly clear to Tehran that executing a German national would result in serious repercussions. She reiterated the gravity of the situation and the implications it could have for Germany-Iran relations.
