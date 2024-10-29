US Defense Secretary, Israeli peer talk over regional de-escalation in phone call

(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant discussed Israel’s military operations and the potential for regional de-escalation during a phone call on Monday, according to the Pentagon. Austin emphasized the United States' commitment to a solution in Lebanon that would ensure the safe return of civilians on both sides of the border, as well as the need for a hostage release and a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



Austin reaffirmed the US's "ironclad support" for Israel's defense, stating that the US is "well postured" to protect its personnel, allies, and partners from attacks by Iran and its affiliated groups. This comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly following Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in significant civilian casualties, including over 43,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children.



On early Saturday, Israeli forces conducted a four-hour operation targeting Iranian missile production facilities and air defense systems, further escalating regional tensions. The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have reportedly killed over 2,700 people and injured more than 12,500 since the escalation began last year.



Despite international warnings about the potential for a broader regional war, Israel intensified its military actions on October 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon. The situation remains precarious, with calls for de-escalation amid fears of a wider conflict involving multiple regional actors.

