(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Minerva Foods (BEEF3) has successfully concluded a major phase of its of Marfrig's (MRFG3) assets. The deal, valued at R$ 5.68 billion ($1.01 billion), significantly boosts Minerva's position in the South American meat industry. This transaction increases Minerva's daily processing capacity to 41,789 cattle and 25,716 sheep.



The acquisition includes 13 new industrial units for cattle and sheep slaughter and deboning, plus a new distribution center. These assets span Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, expanding Minerva's operations to 46 units across seven countries. Minerva paid R$ 5.32 billion ($950 million) as initially agreed, with an additional R$ 355 million ($63.39 million) in adjustments.



Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) approved the deal with conditions. Minerva must divest the closed Pirenópolis plant in Goiás to maintain market competition. The company plans to start operations at the new facilities on November 4, 2024.







The transaction faced a setback in Uruguay, where authorities denied approval for Marfrig's Uruguayan assets sale. These assets, worth R$ 675 million ($120.54 million), remain in escrow pending appeal.



With this acquisition, Minerva becomes South America's second-largest beef producer. The company now operates in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, and Australia. This expanded footprint enhances Minerva's access to international markets.

Minerva Foods Concludes Marfrig Assets Purchase for $1 Billion

Marfrig shifts its focus to high-value products, retaining its BRF stake and National Beef operations in the United States. The company also keeps key facilities in Brazil and Argentina.



This deal represents a significant step in Minerva's business strategy, complementing its existing South American operations. It allows the company to optimize its capacity in the global animal protein market, minimizing risks and enhancing opportunities.



The acquisition reflects the dynamic nature of the global meat industry, where companies adapt to changing market conditions and consumer preferences. As the industry evolves, such strategic moves could become more common, shaping the competitive landscape of the global meat sector in the coming years.



Minerva Foods Concludes Marfrig Assets Purchase for $1 Billion

MENAFN29102024007421016031ID1108827868