Your Family Entertainment AG Brings Fix&Foxi TV And Ric.Today To Deutsche Telekom's Bouquet On Magentatv!

Your Family Entertainment AG brings Fix&Foxi TV and RiC to Deutsche Telekom's bouquet on MagentaTV!
Munich, October 29th 2024
Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) is pleased to announce that the popular pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi TV and the English-language pay-TV“Learning Channel” RiC will be available in Deutsche Telekom's bouquet on MagentaTV from October 31st, 2024.
Fix&Foxi TV is a family-friendly channel that focuses on high-quality, entertaining and educational content for children and families. The channel offers a diverse program of animated series, feature films and shows that will delight children of all ages. In addition to the well-known Fix&Foxi foxes, the channel's current program highlights include The Fairly Odd Parents, The Smurfs (Remastered), The Tribe and Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
RiC is YFE's English-language learning channel dedicated to teaching children and young people English and other valuable skills in an entertaining way. With a wide range of informative and entertaining content, RiC supports the acquisition of important skills and understanding of the English language in a fun way.
“We are delighted that our channels Fix&Foxi TV and RiC will now be part of Deutsche Telekom's MagentaTV offering. This will enable us to offer even more families and young viewers access to our high-quality and educationally valuable programs,” says Armin Schnell, Head of Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG.
“We are delighted to welcome the popular family channels Fix&Foxi TV and RiC to MagentaTV from October 31, 2024. This new content fits perfectly with our core target group Family & Kids and enriches our offering with high-quality entertainment for young and old,” says Dr. Jörg Richartz, Vice President Marketing & Steuerung TV at Deutsche Telekom.
With the launch of Fix&Foxi TV and RiC in the MagentaTV offering, Your Family Entertainment AG is further expanding its channel business and strengthening its position as a provider of family-friendly and educational TV content. The cooperation with Deutsche Telekom enables YFE to reach an even broader audience and underlines its commitment to bringing high-quality entertainment and education into living rooms.
About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):
The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.
About Fix&Foxi TV / RiC
About Fix&Foxi TV
Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".
About RiC
RiC is the English-language learning channel of Your Family Entertainment AG, which is specially designed to teach children and young people English in an entertaining way. With a mix of educational programs and entertaining content, RiC supports language acquisition in a playful way and is aimed at families who want to introduce their children to the English language at an early stage.
About MagentaTV:
MagentaTV bündelt klassisches Fernsehen und Streamingdienste auf einer Plattform. Immer kostenlos dabei ist MagentaTV+. Dabei stehen bis zu 180 TV-Sender und mehr als 150 HD-Kanäle zur Auswahl. Zudem bieten Funktionen wie Timeshift, Restart und sieben Tage Replay einen einmaligen Komfort. MagentaTV ist unabhängig vom Internetanschluss buchbar, auch im EU-Ausland nutzbar und kann zuhause und unterwegs über Endgeräte der Telekom sowie über Smart TVs, Streamingsticks, Smartphones und Tablets genutzt werden. Weitere Informationen unter .
