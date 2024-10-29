عربي


Your Family Entertainment AG Brings Fix&Foxi TV And Ric.Today To Deutsche Telekom's Bouquet On Magentatv!


10/29/2024 4:08:32 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


EQS-Media / 29.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Presse Release


Your Family Entertainment AG brings Fix&Foxi TV and RiC to Deutsche Telekom's bouquet on MagentaTV!


Munich, October 29th 2024

Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) is pleased to announce that the popular pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi TV and the English-language pay-TV“Learning Channel” RiC will be available in Deutsche Telekom's bouquet on MagentaTV from October 31st, 2024.

Fix&Foxi TV is a family-friendly channel that focuses on high-quality, entertaining and educational content for children and families. The channel offers a diverse program of animated series, feature films and shows that will delight children of all ages. In addition to the well-known Fix&Foxi foxes, the channel's current program highlights include The Fairly Odd Parents, The Smurfs (Remastered), The Tribe and Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

RiC is YFE's English-language learning channel dedicated to teaching children and young people English and other valuable skills in an entertaining way. With a wide range of informative and entertaining content, RiC supports the acquisition of important skills and understanding of the English language in a fun way.


“We are delighted that our channels Fix&Foxi TV and RiC will now be part of Deutsche Telekom's MagentaTV offering. This will enable us to offer even more families and young viewers access to our high-quality and educationally valuable programs,” says Armin Schnell, Head of Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG.

“We are delighted to welcome the popular family channels Fix&Foxi TV and RiC to MagentaTV from October 31, 2024. This new content fits perfectly with our core target group Family & Kids and enriches our offering with high-quality entertainment for young and old,” says Dr. Jörg Richartz, Vice President Marketing & Steuerung TV at Deutsche Telekom.

With the launch of Fix&Foxi TV and RiC in the MagentaTV offering, Your Family Entertainment AG is further expanding its channel business and strengthening its position as a provider of family-friendly and educational TV content. The cooperation with Deutsche Telekom enables YFE to reach an even broader audience and underlines its commitment to bringing high-quality entertainment and education into living rooms.


About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):
The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.


About Fix&Foxi TV / RiC


About Fix&Foxi TV
Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

About RiC
RiC is the English-language learning channel of Your Family Entertainment AG, which is specially designed to teach children and young people English in an entertaining way. With a mix of educational programs and entertaining content, RiC supports language acquisition in a playful way and is aimed at families who want to introduce their children to the English language at an early stage.


About MagentaTV:
MagentaTV bündelt klassisches Fernsehen und Streamingdienste auf einer Plattform. Immer kostenlos dabei ist MagentaTV+. Dabei stehen bis zu 180 TV-Sender und mehr als 150 HD-Kanäle zur Auswahl. Zudem bieten Funktionen wie Timeshift, Restart und sieben Tage Replay einen einmaligen Komfort. MagentaTV ist unabhängig vom Internetanschluss buchbar, auch im EU-Ausland nutzbar und kann zuhause und unterwegs über Endgeräte der Telekom sowie über Smart TVs, Streamingsticks, Smartphones und Tablets genutzt werden. Weitere Informationen unter .


Contact Your Family Entertainment AG
Laurence Robinet
Tuerkenstrasse 87
80799 Munich
Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0
E-Mail: ...



End of Media Release

Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG
Key word(s): TV/Radio

29.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A161N14
WKN: A161N1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2017655


End of News EQS Media

MENAFN29102024004691010666ID1108827662


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

