Over 150 Injured In Fireworks Explosion In Southwest India

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) A huge explosion of fireworks has more than 150 people, including 8 seriously, in southwest India. The accident occurred Monday night when a fireworks storage facility located in Kasargod in the Kerala State caught fire, the Press Trust of India reported. Fatal accidents occur nearly every year in India, as people work in makeshift factories without proper safety measures.

