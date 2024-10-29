Qatar Participates In OIC-CERT Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Qatar participated in the 11th meeting of the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-CERT) for heads and representatives of national cybersecurity centres of OIC.

Qatar was represented by President of the National Security Agency, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki. The meeting addressed the proposed organisational structure of CERT and nominating Qatar for membership in OIC-CERT's Board of Directors for the years 2025-2028. The meeting also addressed ways to promote cybersecurity in the Arab region, and discussed the work plan of OIC-CERT, strengthening cooperation between Arab countries, and increasing awareness and capacity building.