WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE 2024 CFDA FASHION AWARDS PRESENTED BY AMAZON FASHION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Rachel Scott of Diotima Named American Womenswear Designer of the Year and Willy Chavarria Named American Menswear Designer of the Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Council of Designers of America [CFDA] celebrated the winners and honorees of the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Fashion at the American Museum of Natural History.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne welcomed honorees, nominees, and 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards guests at the start of the ceremony.

Tony, Emmy, Grammy winner and Academy Award nominated Cynthia Erivo served as the evening's host.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Rachel Scott of Diotima , while Troye Sivan presented the American Menswear Designer of the Year award to Willy Chavarria .

Paris Hilton

and Nicole Richie announced Raul Lopez of Luar as the American Accessory Designer of the Year, while Molly Gordon and Brandon Maxwell presented the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year award to Henry Zankov of Zankov .

Erykah Badu

was named Fashion Icon, presented by André 3000 .

Following remarks from Vice President of Amazon Fashion Jenny Freshwater , Charles Melton and Kelsea Ballerini gave the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion to Coach for Coachtopia. Creative Director Stuart Vevers accepted the award on behalf of the brand.

The Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to

Hamish Bowles by Marc Jacobs .

Blake Lively

presented Michael Kors with the Positive Change Award .

Anna Wintour

presented Annie Leibovitz with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

Molly Ringwald

presented the newly-renamed Isabel Toledo Board of Directors' Tribute to Isabel Toledo . Ruben Toledo accepted the award on behalf of his late wife.

Amy Griffin gave the International Award to Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Stephen Burrows by Donna Karan and Todd Oldham .

Program highlights:

U.S. Senator for New York Kirsten Gillibrand encouraged guests to exercise their right to vote in the 2024 presidential election on November 5.

French singer Yseult performed the song "MTV" from her new album "Mental."

A film by Nian Fish captured American fashion highlights of the past year.

Amazon Fashion is the Presenting Partner for the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Additional supporters of the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards include:

Google Shopping, Supporter of the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year Award

Morgan Stanley, Official Financial Partner

Hourglass, Official Beauty Sponsor

WHP Global, Supporter of the Student Viewing Section

Champagne courtesy of Armand de Brignac

Transportation provided by Rivian

Official Premium Dessert Partner of Awards Häagen-Dazs

served guests an assortment of ice cream after the ceremony as a wind-down to the night.

2024 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

HOST: Cynthia Erivo

Official CFDA Red Carpet Host: Jenna Lyons

AWARDS PRESENTERS:

Amy Griffin,

André 3000, Anna Wintour, Blake Lively, Brandon Maxwell, Charles Melton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Donna Karan, Kelsea Ballerini, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Marc Jacobs, Molly Gordon,

Molly Ringwald, Todd Oldham, Troye Sivan

HONOREES: Annie Leibovitz, Coach (Coachtopia), Daniel Roseberry (Schiaparelli), Erykah Badu, Hamish Bowles, Isabel Toledo (Ruben Toledo), Michael Kors, Stephen Burrows

DESIGNER NOMINEES:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Rachel Scott for Diotima, Marc Jacobs, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, Thom Browne, Tory Burch

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Emily Adams Bode Aujla for Bode, Thom Browne, Todd Snyder, Willy Chavarria

American Accessory Designer of the Year: Ana Khouri, Stuart Vevers for Coach, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Raul Lopez for Luar, Tory Burch

Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year: Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell for Tanner Fletcher, Jackson Wiederhoeft for Wiederhoeft, Connor McKnight, Presley Oldham, Henry Zankov for Zankov

VIP Guests: Addison Rae,

Alex Consani, Alina Cho, Angel Reese, Amy Fine Collins, Bethann Hardison, Cass Bird, Chloe Fineman, Ciara, Coco Rocha, Cynthia Rowley, Dee Hilfiger, Ella Emhoff, Eva Chen, Glorilla, Hari Neff, Kathy Hilton, Kathryn Hahn, Indiana Affleck, Inez van Lamsweerde, J Balvin, Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Joan Smalls, Jenna Lyons, JT, Justin Vivian Bond, Katie Holmes, Kelsea Ballerini, Kobi Halperin, Kylie Jenner, La La Anthony, Laufey, Law Roach, Lucky Blue Smith, Lucy Liu, Meghann Fahy, Mickalene Thomas, Mona Tougaard, Nara Smith, Nicky Rothschild, Omar Apollo, Paige DeSorbo, Pia Wurtzbach, Prabal Gurung, Rebecca Hall, Richie Shazam, Sevdaliza, Sunisa Lee, Teyana Taylor, Tieghan Gherard, Tinx, Tommy Hilfiger, Tyla, Vinoodh Matadin, Violet Chachki, Wes Gordon, Winnie Harlow, Zac Posen

MEDIA RESOURCES

House Photography: BFA:



Street Style Arrivals:





Step and Repeat Arrivals:



Trova Arrivals:

Cocktails:



Dinner & Awards:



Winners Walk Step & Repeat:



Winners Walk Portraits:

MNR (Multimedia News Release): Broadcast quality videos, high-resolution photographs, and press highlights of the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards: 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards - Video News Access Link

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: CFDA

Instagram: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

X: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

TikTok: @cfda

Youtube/CFDATV

SOURCE Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED