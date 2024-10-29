SED Faces Backlash Over Lax Inquiry Process
Date
10/29/2024 12:07:23 AM
Representational Photo
Srinagar- The government has said that the departmental enquiries in School Education Department are being conducted in 'most careless manner and without out proper investigation-pursuant to which the Inquiry Officers are again asked to conduct a comprehensive enquiry.
According to the official communique, the departmental enquiries to the SED are being conducted in a most careless manner and without proper investigation.
“It has been observed that departmental enquiries are being conducted in a most careless manner and without proper investigation pursuant to which the inquiry Officers are again asked to conduct a comprehensive enquiry,” it reads.
It also said that“Because of the matter, no action, either punitive or ameliorative, was taken.”
“The set procedure as per the standing instructions of General Administration Department for conducting enquiries by the inquiry officer to whom the inquiry is entrusted upon is not being followed in letter and spirit, which defeats the very purpose of investigation and deciding the matter within the prescribed timelines, resulting into protracted delay In concluding the enquiry cases which provides undue advantage to the delinquent public servant,” it reads.
The communique said,“The matter has been viewed seriously and it has been found that the inquiry Officers are leaving many loose ends in the inquiry reports and the enquiries are conducted in a careless manner.”
“Accordingly, it is emphasized that the official responsibilities must be discharged with all seriousness and alacrity and there is no scope of any perfunctoriness,” it reads
The document further reads that the job of enquiry is a serious one and shall be performed with utmost seriousness.“In case, any carelessness on official responsibilities is found, the displeasure shall be conveyed by HoDs and Administrative Department and same shall be recorded in the service book of the Investigating Officers,” it reads .
