HM Shah Flags Off Run For Unity, Urges People To Pledge For 'Viksit Bharat'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah, on Tuesday, flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Delhi to commemorate the 'National Unity Day,' emphasizing its role in promoting national unity and a developed India.

The run is organised every year on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. Although Sardar Patel's birth anniversary falls on October 31, this time, it is being celebrated across India on Tuesday, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. The change in the date of the celebration was made considering the clash with the Diwali celebrations on Thursday.

Speaking at the 'Run for Unity' event, Home Minister Amit Shah said it was unfortunate that for years attempts were made to forget Sardar Patel. "It was Sardar Saheb who united 553 princely states and princely states. Sardar Saheb laid the foundation of the India we see today. His contribution was forgotten for years. He was deprived of 'Bharat Ratna'. But the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to keep the memory of Sardar Patel alive by installing the world's tallest statue in Kevadia, Gujarat," said HM Shah.

While flagging off the run, he also urged the people to pledge to strengthen India. "Today let us pledge to strengthen India through unity race...Take a pledge to make India a developed India...Take a pledge to make India fully developed in 2047," said the Home Minister.

Explaining why the date for the event was changed this time, the Home Minister said, "This time there is the Diwali festival on October 31. Therefore it has been decided to organise the Unity Run of October 31 on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras today October 29.|"

"On October 31, 2015, PM Modi decided to organise the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel for the unity and integrity of the country. Today we all gathered here for the Unity Run on Unity Day, this is not just a resolution for the unity of India, now the Unity Run has also become a resolution for a 'Viksit Bharat'...," the Union Home Minister said.

The event also was attended by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Manohar Lal Khattar, Nityanand Rai, and Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.

The Unity Run saw a large participation of people in the national capital. The marathon will commence at 7.40 a.m. from gate number 1 of the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and will go to C-Hexagon and right on Radial opposite Shahjahan Road. Then, the rally will conclude at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue. Over 7,700 participants will participate in the event.

Earlier, a traffic advisory was issued around India Gate, C-Hexagon, from 6:45 a.m. till the completion of the event.