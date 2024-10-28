Seminar Explores Beauty Sector In Middle East

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The trends in the beauty sector and tips on how to negotiate with Arab entrepreneurs were two of the main topics at the seminar“Business and Trends in the Arab World” held on Saturday (26) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to present Brazilian exhibitors at the Beautyworld Middle East fair with the characteristics of the regional market. This year's edition of the fair started in the emirate on Monday (28) and will end on Wednesday (30).

Event gathered Brazilian businesspeople in Dubai

The seminar was held by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Association of the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Industry (ABIHPEC) at the ABCC office in Dubai. ABIHPEC and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) are jointly executing the Beautycare Brazil project, which promotes made-in-Brazil personal care and beauty products abroad.

From the seminar held last Saturday, the head of the ABCC office in Dubai, Rafael Solimeo, participated, presenting the lecture“How to Negotiate with the Arab World,” and the CEO of Just One Beauty, Cristina Leal, who shared beauty trends in the region with the attendees. Brazil's Jamille Mussa Haikal was also featured at the event, where she shared her experiences living in the UAE.

“The event provided insights for the companies associated with Beautycare Brazil to gain additional knowledge about the Arab world,” said ABIHPEC International Business Manager Gueisa Silvério. The Brazilian ambassador to the UAE, Sidney Leon Romero, and the ApexBrasil's representative in Dubai, Sabrina Cenni, also attended the event.

This year, 74 companies from Beautycare Brazil are exhibiting at the Beautyworld Middle East fair. The companies are distributed across three pavilions in the exhibition center, marking the largest participation of the project in all its editions. Last year, the presence at the fair yielded USD 8.6 million worth of business.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

