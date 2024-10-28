JAF Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Drone On Western Border

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Monday thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone along its western border.

An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that the Border Guards, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, foiled a smuggling attempt by a drone attempting to cross the border, according to a JAF statement.

The source pointed out that rules of engagement were applied after monitoring and tracking the drone, resulting in bringing down the drone within Jordanian territory.

The seized items have been handed over to relevant authorities.

The source stressed JAF's commitment to preventing infiltration and smuggling activities, using all available means to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom.