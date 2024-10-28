Zelensky Arrives In Iceland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Iceland on a working visit.

The head of the state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This marks my first working visit to Iceland, where I will participate in the Fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral talks with its participants: the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. I will meet with Iceland's President and representatives of its Parliament, and attend the Nordic Council meeting,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that during his visit, discussions will focus on support for the Victory Plan and the areas where the cooperation with the Nordic countries can yield maximum results: financing Ukrainian weapons production and long-range capabilities, winterization efforts, maritime security, restriction on Russia's shadow fleet, enhancing defense assistance, providing training and equipment for Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky: We expect more diplomatic developments, new support packages for Ukraine

“The Nordic countries are our principled and resolute allies, and the Ukraine-Nordic Platform stands as one of our most productive multilateral formats. Together, we continue working to realize its full potential,” Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported, the Second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit took place in Oslo in December 2023. The summit resulted in a joint statement by the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, as well as the President of Ukraine, reaffirming their unwavering support for Ukraine.

When announcing his participation in the summit, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that new support packages for Ukraine would be among its outcomes.

Illustrative photo: President's Office