Train For Transporting Grain Spotted In Feodosia
10/28/2024 7:14:43 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Feodosia, Crimea, a train with specialized grain transport cars and other bulk cargo wagons was spotted.
This is according to a report from Krym , as cited by Ukrinform.
These grain wagons were seen both at the rail station and at the port pier, some bearing the logo of the Rostov-based company Agro-Fregat LLC. Russia is reportedly using these wagons to transport grain through Crimea's ports, which Ukraine has officially closed.
Earlier, Russian authorities openly confirmed that Ukrainian grain was being exported from temporarily occupied territories to Crimea. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, acknowledged that Russia was selling this grain. However, he later stated that Crimean ports were not loading grain for direct international shipments.
Read also: Russia seeks
to weaken Ukraine
's economy
, force
it out
of foreign markets
– F
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia has sold USD
6 billion worth of grain taken from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.
