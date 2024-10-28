Evenmix Expands With Enhanced IBC And Drum Mixers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EvenMix is launching new mixing solutions to address the needs of the chemicals, beverages, and water industries.

Columbia Station, OH , Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix unveils its latest series of IBC and drum mixers to its clients, redefining how industries approach mixing. From chemicals to beverages, these groundbreaking solutions offer unparalleled power and flexibility to businesses that need them. It's a bold step forward, solidifying EvenMix's place at the forefront of mixing innovation.

The enhanced IBC mixers, available with electric and air motors, offer flexibility and ease of use, meeting the specific demands of various industries. Its drum mixers, meanwhile, featured patented folding blades developed with the help of a NASA engineer. These mixers incorporate a revolutionary 15" blade design that provides unique 3D mixing, ensuring thorough and consistent blending liquids and materials. This cutting-edge technology allows for uniform mixing regardless of viscosity or complexity, making it ideal for applications in chemicals, food and beverages, and water treatment industries. The lightweight design and precise engineering enable easy handling and installation, reducing user downtime.







EvenMix

In addition to drum mixers, EvenMix offers various solutions tailored to different industrial needs. Its Enhanced IBC Tote Mixers are designed for portability and efficiency, making them ideal for industries handling bulk liquids. These mixers feature robust electric or air motors, allowing seamless operations across various settings. Its Tank Mixers are built to handle larger-scale mixing applications, offering precise, 3D mixing capabilities to ensure consistent blending in high-volume operations. Furthermore, its pump mixers are engineered to facilitate energy-efficient fluid transfer and agitation. They benefit businesses in sectors like chemicals, food, and water treatment. These reliable mixers can also reduce businesses' operational costs. Each product is developed with the same commitment to durability and efficiency that defines the company's approach to industrial mixing solutions.

EvenMix continues to meet the growing demand for versatile and durable mixing solutions, offering lightweight, energy-efficient products that handle a wide range of materials. Its mixers, built with patented 3D technology, ensure precise, consistent results even in challenging environments like water treatment. By integrating advanced controls and modular designs, the cutting-edge mixing solutions provider allows businesses to streamline their processes, reduce operational costs, and maintain the flexibility needed to adapt to evolving industry requirements.

With its consistent track record of innovation, EvenMix is well-positioned to lead the market in mixing technology.

To learn more about how these advanced mixers can transform production operations or explore all the innovative solutions available, visit .

About EvenMix

As a pioneering force in industrial mixing, EvenMix specializes in high-performance solutions that power industries worldwide. With patented 3D mixing technology and advanced blade designs, its IBC and drum mixers provide unparalleled efficiency, meeting the most complex demands of today's industries. Dedicated to innovation, EvenMix is constantly evolving its products to meet the growing needs of its clients in the chemicals, beverages, and water treatment sectors.

Media Contact

EvenMix

Address: 4641 Spring Road, Cleveland, OH 44131

Phone: +1(440)236-6677

