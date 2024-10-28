Treg Cell-based Therapies refer to therapeutic approaches that utilize regulatory T cells (Tregs) to modulate the immune system. Innovations in cell expansion and engineering techniques have greatly enhanced the ability to isolate, expand, and deliver functional Tregs. Ex vivo expansion technologies and genetic engineering (such as CAR-Tregs) have opened up new possibilities for enhancing the stability, specificity, and effectiveness of Treg therapies.

report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Treg cell-based therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Treg cell-based therapies pipeline domain.

DelveInsight's Treg cell-based therapies pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for various indications.



Key Treg cell-based therapies companies such as Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics, Cugene, Sangamo Therapeutics, Abata Therapeutics, HCW Biologics, GentiBio, Tr1X, PolTREG, Cellenkos, VT BIO, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, KSQ Therapeutics, TeraImmune, Tract Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new Treg cell-based therapies to improve the

Promising Treg cell-based therapies in the pipeline in various stages of development include Orca-T, NKTR-358, QEL-001, CUG-252, TX200, ABA-101, HCW9302, GNTI-122, TRX-103, PTG-020, CK-0804, VT-301, TR-004, KSQ 001, TI-620, TRK 001, and others.

In October 2024, Quell Therapeutics hired eXmoor Pharma to make supplies of its pipeline of novel immunosuppressive cell therapies-called CAR-Tregs-at its new cell and gene therapy facility. Quell recently teamed with fellow U.K.-based eXmoor in a strategic partnership that will see the contractor make its candidate autoimmune disease cell therapies for early-phase clinical studies.



In September 2024, Abata Therapeutics announced that ABA-101, an autologous regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapy for the treatment of patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), has received fast-track designation from the US FDA.

In September 2024, PolTREG S.A. announced that China's National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (CNIPA) had issued a notification to grant a patent for the intrathecal administration of the company's cellular therapies in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). The intrathecal administration is an established method used to deliver therapy across the blood-brain barrier via injection into the subarachnoid space.

In June 2024, Orca Bio announced that it had completed enrollment in the pivotal Precision-T Phase III clinical study. The primary endpoint of the Precision-T study is the rate of survival free from moderate-to-severe chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD).

In March 2024, PolTREG announced that the company is planning to launch Phase II trials testing its Tregs therapy - the T-cell-based treatment PTG-007 in people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

In February 2024, Cellenkos announced encouraging safety data from its innovative CK0803 neurotrophic T regulatory (Treg) cell therapy, being developed to help treat individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The company was given the green light to move ahead following a review of safety data by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

In August 2023, BlueRock Therapeutics LP, a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, and bit, the company coding human cells for novel cures announced a collaboration and option agreement for the discovery and manufacture of iPSC-derived regulatory T cells (Tregs) for use in creating therapeutics.

The Treg cell-based therapies pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Treg cell-based therapies, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Treg cell-based therapies pipeline landscape.

Treg Cell-based Therapies Overview

Treg cell-based therapies represent a promising frontier in immunotherapy, focusing on harnessing regulatory T cells (Tregs) to modulate the immune response in various clinical settings. Tregs play a crucial role in maintaining immune homeostasis and preventing autoimmune reactions by suppressing excessive immune responses. In the context of autoimmune diseases, these therapies aim to restore balance by expanding or enhancing Tregs to dampen inappropriate immune activity. For instance, in diseases like type 1 diabetes or multiple sclerosis, Treg cell-based treatments seek to prevent or slow disease progression by reestablishing immune tolerance.

Beyond autoimmune disorders, Treg cell-based therapies are also being explored in cancer treatment. Tumors often exploit Tregs to evade immune detection, and by manipulating these cells, it's possible to enhance the anti-tumor immune response. Strategies include expanding Tregs ex vivo and reinfusing them to boost their numbers or modifying them to more effectively target tumor-associated antigens. These approaches hold the potential to improve the efficacy of existing immunotherapies and offer new avenues for treating cancers that are currently resistant to conventional treatments.

