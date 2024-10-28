IPG Launches Itrack Data Collection System For Case Sealing Machines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SARASOTA, FLa., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG® (Intertape Polymer Group®), a leading of carton sealing tape and automated packaging machinery, has launched their new iTrackTM tape monitoring system for case sealing machines.

iTrack monitors the operation of case sealing machinery, ensuring carton sealing tape is correctly applied to cases and tracks uptime and down time. It alerts when the tape roll is low or empty, detects uncut tape, partially taped cases, and jams in the case sealer. It automatically halts the case sealer in the event of errors and powers it down during idle periods to minimize wear and tear and conserve energy.

Installation is straightforward, magnetic, and non-intrusive, making it compatible with most case sealing machines on the market. iTrack is a cloud-based system that runs on its own independent network.

“Monitoring is just the beginning; what truly distinguishes us is our ability to capture and utilize data. IPG recognizes the significant impact data reporting has on an organization,” explained Joy Scott, IPG Senior Product Manager.“Data enables our customers to gain valuable insights, predict trends, and enhance machinery uptime.”

The iTrack Data Reporting System identifies errors before they escalate, optimizes maintenance schedules by tracking cycles, and recommends preventative maintenance, thereby reducing machinery downtime. It also maximizes uptime through text and email alerts, improving communication about machine performance and material supply.

Customers can access data through a web-based dashboard, allowing them to monitor the health and efficiency of their entire case sealing machinery, focus on a specific facility, or even a single packaging line. This data helps customers improve uptime, machine efficiency, output, and production. iTrack increases more efficient carton sealing tape usage and lowers waste.

For more information about the iTrack system or InterpackTM and Better Packages® equipment, please contact Joy Scott at ....

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joy Scott

Sr. Product Manager Machinery

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at