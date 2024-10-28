Lions Clubs Served More Than 420 Million People Worldwide Last Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, more than 420 million people were helped by Lions worldwide thanks to the unwavering commitment of the more than 1.4 million Lions around the world.



"Service-minded Lions and Leos are changing the world and creating a brighter future each and every day," said Dr. Patti Hill, Immediate Past International President for Lions Clubs International and current Chairperson for the Lions Clubs International Foundation. "Thanks to the hard work and compassion of Lions around the world, more than 420 million people found support and comfort during challenging times over the last year."



Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects for more than a century. That service impact is amplified through the generous support of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), whose contributions helped more than 54 million people and supported Lions as they served local and global communities in need.

Lions engaged in more than 1.6 million service projects over the past year, a four percent increase over the year prior.

Here are some of the ways Lions made a difference in their communities during this historic year of service:





Inducted nearly 150,000 new members into one of the world's largest membership-based service organizations, Lions Clubs International, an eight percent increase from the year prior.

Awarded more than 1,500 LCIF grants totaling US$46.4 million, helping millions of people in need globally.

Honored the winners of the 2023-2024 Peace Poster Contest and Peace Essay Contest , where young people ages 11-13 share their ideas for a more peaceful world.

Hosted 130,000 activities that protected our environment to create healthier communities and a more sustainable world.

Organized 144,000 activities to help prevent blindness and improve quality of life for people who are blind or visually impaired. Lions and Leos conducted 269,000 service activities that improved food security and access to nutritious food to help alleviate hunger.

Thousands of Lions and

Leos from around the world celebrated these milestones and another successful year of service at the 2024 Lions International Convention in Melbourne, Australia. There, Fabrício Oliveira of Catolé do Rocha, Paraiba, Brazil was elected to serve as the 2024-2025 Lions International President. The businessman and longtime Lion is excited to make his mark on a world in need by inspiring people everywhere to answer the call to service.

"Joining Lions International means becoming part of a global movement dedicated to making a lasting impact," said Lions International President Fabrício Oliveira. "For those already on this journey, let's seize this next year as an opportunity to deepen our commitment, extend our reach, and amplify the difference we make in the lives of others. Together, we can achieve extraordinary things, one act of service at a time."

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At

Lions International we are serving a world in need.

Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.

SOURCE Lions International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED