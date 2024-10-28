عربي


Death Toll In Gaza From Israeli Aggression Rises To 43K

10/28/2024 2:02:02 PM

Gaza, Oct. 28 (Petra) - The Ministry of health in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that the death toll from Israeli aggression has surged to 43,020.
In its daily report, the ministry highlighted that the number of wounded has reached 110,110 amid the relentless attacks, which have persisted for 388 consecutive days.
The report detailed that in the past 48 hours alone, Israeli Occupation forces committed five massacres, resulting in the deaths of 96 individuals and injuring 277 others.
Furthermore, the ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble and along roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to ongoing hostilities.

