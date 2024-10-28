Death Toll In Gaza From Israeli Aggression Rises To 43K
10/28/2024 2:02:02 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Oct. 28 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that the death toll from Israeli aggression has surged to 43,020.
In its daily report, the ministry highlighted that the number of wounded has reached 110,110 amid the relentless attacks, which have persisted for 388 consecutive days.
The report detailed that in the past 48 hours alone, Israeli Occupation
forces committed five massacres, resulting in the deaths of 96 individuals and injuring 277 others.
Furthermore, the ministry noted that many victims
remain trapped under rubble and along roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to ongoing hostilities.
