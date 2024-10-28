IBC Advanced Alloys To Present On October 30 At The 2024 Thinkequity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to be Webcast Live at 11:30 a.m. Eastern

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys (“ IBC ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF ), a leading U.S. producer of copper alloy products to defense and commercial markets, announces that it will be participating in the ThinkEquity on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

Mark A. Smith, IBC's Executive Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on October 30th. Members of IBC management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here .

Mr. Smith's presentation will also be live-streamed starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern at the following link: .

IBC recently issued its fiscal year 2024 earnings results, which show that the company flipped to profitability in 2024 on strong product demand. Details are here:

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link .

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol“IAALF”.

For More Information:

Jim Sims, IBC Advanced Alloys, +1 (303) 503-6203, ...