IGS Acquires Thermal Spray Business From Liquidmetal Industrial Solutions

- Hayden Hill, COO, IGSRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Global Services , (IGS), a leading provider of proprietary asset integrity and environmental and efficiency technologies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the engineered coatings and materials business of Liquidmetal Industrial Solutions. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the coatings and materials business specializes in high-performance thermal spray application services and materials.IGS leverages its physical presence across six continents to provide a global customer base with robust, purpose-built surface enhancement solutions across a diverse set of equipment and end markets.This acquisition expands IGS's asset integrity technology portfolio, enhancing IGS's ability to offer customers the optimal thermal spray solution for their unique needs. Several North American personnel from Liquidmetal Industrial Solutions will be joining IGS."We are excited to welcome the experienced team from Liquidmetal into the IGS family," said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. "IGS's technology leadership, engineering excellence, and global operating platform – combined with Liquidmetal's innovative line of patented Armacor® and other material technologies – create compelling opportunities for continued global adoption of HVTS® across a wide range of industries.""IGS is excited to support former Coatings and Materials Business customers," Hayden Hill, COO of IGS, added. "We will continue to offer the same technology they have relied upon in the past. These customers will benefit from greater operational and technical resources, as well as a broader suite of capabilities."Liquidmetal Industrial Solutions will continue to offer a range of unrelated mechanical and inspection solutions after the divesture of its engineered coatings business to IGS.

