PM Svanidhi Beneficiaries Share Their Transformational Journey During 'Swachh Diwali' Programme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) A programme was organised on Monday under the 'Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali' campaign at the Nirman Bhawan complex in Delhi which saw participation of various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) workers and scheme beneficiaries showcasing their creations and products at the respective stalls.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Union for and Urban Affairs paid a visit to these stalls and met various vendors and shopkeepers who put their products on display to mark the Diwali festivities.

They also impressed upon the Union Minister on how they benefited from the ground-breaking PMSVANidhi scheme and how it helped them create and sustain their small businesses.

Rupam Kumari, a pickle-maker from the Yamuna Vihar area, told IANS about how her life has completely changed after becoming part of this scheme.

"Earlier, we were restricted to our houses, but today we are venturing out. There are plenty of opportunities to explore. We have got a lot of benefits from this scheme of Modi government. Women are moving forward today. PM Modi is doing very much for the upliftment of women. Housewives are now turning into working women. We are very thankful to PM Modi for the many schemes that he has launched for bringing lasting changes to our lives," she told IANS.

Deepak, a resident of Dakshinpuri area said that he got a loan of Rs 10,000 under PMSVANidhi Yojana and explained how it helped revive his tea stall business which got ruined during the Covid outbreak.

"Before this, no government or any leader thought about us. PM Modi has done a lot for the poor people. Because of this, the benefits of every scheme are reaching the poor. Every section of society is being taken forward. I and many like me are wholeheartedly thankful to him," he said.

Abhilash Jha, a resident of Sarita Vihar shared his story of Kachori-making.

“I started this work in 2023 by borrowing money from people. Then, I got to know that a loan is also being given under PM SVANidhi Yojana. I benefited from it and am now running the business,” he said.

Bina Bhatia, a resident of Malviya Nagar, said that she is a member of Self-Help Group and took the benefit of PM SVANidhi scheme to start the millet business.

“I took a loan of Rs 10,000 and started making products related to millets. After repaying it, I will get a loan of Rs 20,000 and then up to Rs 50,000. The scheme is very good, and we are taking advantage of it. PM Modi has made it easy for us to avail loans from banks,” she mentioned.

For the unversed, the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a scheme to empower street vendors by not only extending loans to them but also facilitating their holistic development and economic upliftment by extending them working capital loans (without collateral) of up to Rs 10,000 of one-year tenure.