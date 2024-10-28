Justmarkets Awarded Best Forex Broker In Malaysia Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - The multi-asset broker JustMarkets is proud to announce that it has been named the 'Best Broker in Malaysia ' for 2024 by FXEmpire , a leading global portal.





The broker was recognized for its region-specific services designed to meet the needs of Malaysian clients. These services include a localized website, customer support, and trading platforms in Malay, as well as Islamic swap-free accounts. Additionally, JustMarkets supports the Malaysian ringgit (MYR) as a base account currency, along with deposit and withdrawal options in MYR.



“If you're looking for balance and versatility in the market, JustMarkets could be your ideal choice. The broker offers popular MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, its own mobile app for trading, provides high leverage of up to 1:3000 and fast order execution for all clients,” noted FXEmpire's experts.



In addition, JustMarkets offers a range of account types with low minimum deposits and competitive fees on popular share CFDs, forex pairs, and commodities. With over 12 years in the fintech industry, JustMarkets gained a reputation as one of the best global brokerage companies, recently awarded as Best Broker APAC 2024 and Most Reliable Broker 2024.











