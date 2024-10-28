Global Leaders Celebrate Excellence at the 7th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards 2024 in Istanbul, Türkiye

(MENAFN- The Loop)

Event forged strategic partnerships and recognized success across international industry





Istanbul, Türkiye – October 23, 2024: The prestigious 7th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards was successfully staged at the luxurious Raffles Istanbul, celebrating exceptional leadership and business excellence across various industries. Hosted and organized by CEO Clubs Network, one of the largest networking organizations in the world, the mega event gathered global leaders and dignitaries, fostering an atmosphere rich in networking and collaboration. Delegates and guests enjoyed a diverse array of entertainment programs, enhancing the celebratory spirit of the evening.



The chief guests of honor were King of Meat, Mr. Cuneyt Asan, renowned actor Mr. Oktay Kaynarca and Happiness Ambassador Gloria Belendez-Ramirez. This year’s awards recognized outstanding figures, including Ayesha Sohaib Mustafa, honored as Burj CEO of the Year, Serenity, a data storage and security company, awarded as Start-up Company of the Year, and Seyit Hofiani Jewellery, receiving accolades for the Best Stone of Afghanistan. Turkish Airlines, Castelli Milano 1938, Adecco and MasterCard were also recognized with awards. These recognitions reflect CEO Club’s commitment to driving economic growth, fostering partnerships, and empowering businesses to thrive in the global market.



Dr. Tariq Nizami, Founder & CEO of the CEO Clubs Network, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the award ceremony in Türkiye, emphasizing the nation’s vibrant culture and strategic significance in the global business landscape. “We are thrilled to bring together esteemed leaders and innovators from around the world to share their knowledge and experiences, resulting in collaboration and growth in today’s dynamic market,” he stated.



The 7th Edition of the Burj CEO Awards, staged under the theme "Bridging Continents, Celebrating Excellence," recognized over 40 leaders and organizations and showcased the importance of extraordinary achievers and game changers in driving progress across industries. This prestigious event underscored the vital role that excellence plays in advancing economic growth and development globally.



The Burj CEO Awards, renowned for recognizing outstanding business leaders and organizations, aligns with the CEO Clubs Network’s core vision of empowering leaders and boosting economies worldwide. The awards continue to serve as an inspiration for celebrating those who inspire change and lead with innovation. The Burj CEO Awards, known as the "Oscars" of the business world, has recognized nearly 400 business leaders since its inception in 2016, inspiring excellence across the global business community.





