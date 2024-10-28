The Moneyshow Alternative Investing Virtual Expo To Take Place Nov. 12-14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join Renowned Experts for High-Impact Strategies, Networking, and Insights on MoneyShow's Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyShow , a leader in education and investor conferences, announces the MoneyShow Alternative Investing Virtual , a fully digital event scheduled for Nov. 12-14, 2024. The Expo will bring together top-tier economists, money managers, investment strategists, and traders to share strategies for navigating volatile markets and maximizing investment returns in an evolving economic landscape.

With over 43 years of experience producing world-class financial events, MoneyShow has earned a reputation as the premier destination for investors, traders, and financial advisors seeking cutting-edge tools, expert insights, and world-class education. MoneyShow events empower participants with actionable recommendations from leading financial experts and market professionals, equipping them to diversify portfolios, improve yields, and position investments for capital growth.

At the upcoming MoneyShow Alternative Investing Virtual Expo, discussions will focus on adapting portfolios to shifting economic and market conditions. Attendees will explore how to spot and act on undervalued opportunities, leverage private markets to mitigate public market volatility, secure passive income, stabilize portfolios, and protect wealth across multiple time horizons. Additionally, they will gain insights into strategies with significant upside potential for today's markets.

The MoneyShow virtual platform offers attendees access to:



Live market analysis and real-time portfolio recommendations

Exclusive investment videos and on-demand sessions within virtual booths

Interactive virtual halls to explore new opportunities and resources

One-on-one Zoom meetings with financial experts and companies Downloadable educational materials and chances to win exciting prizes



Keynote speakers and industry leaders sharing their insights include:



Gary Shilling , Columnist, Forbes

Dan Dicker , Editor, The Energy Word

John Rutledge , Chief Investment Strategist, Safanad

Chris Sullivan , Co-Portfolio Manager, Hyperion Decimus

Amy Smith , National Speaker, Investor's Business Daily

Jon Hilsenrath , Author of Yellen: The Trailblazing Economist

Kristina Hooper , Chief Global Market Strategist, Invesco

Jake Bernstein , Publisher, The Jake Bernstein Online Weekly Report Natalie Pace , Author of The ABCs of Money



Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, said, "Modern financial markets are powerful wealth generators, but can be notoriously difficult to navigate. MoneyShow has been a leader in investor education for more than four decades, providing tools and insights to help investors stay ahead. As the global financial system enters another pivotal moment-amid shifts in monetary policy, geopolitical uncertainty, and presidential administrations -our event offers critical perspectives on managing volatility and uncovering opportunities in both public and private markets. This is a must-attend event for anyone aiming to build resilient portfolios, protect against unexpected risks, and create lasting professional networks."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, shared, "MoneyShow consistently delivers world-class education and networking opportunities. In November, attendees will gain essential insights on navigating market turbulence, assessing macroeconomic conditions, and building robust portfolios. They'll learn to secure their investments and tailor strategies to achieve their financial goals with confidence. Through high-level networking and cutting-edge communications tools, IBN will enhance the visibility of speakers, companies, and participants. We are excited to work with MoneyShow and look forward to future collaborations."

Mike Larson added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with IBN as our media sponsor. IBN's expertise in communications has played a vital role in elevating the visibility of our events and engaging investors worldwide. Together, we look forward to delivering an outstanding experience for attendees while expanding the impact of our conference."

Interested parties can register for the event at the following link:

