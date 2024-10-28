Lifetime Endometriosis Care Expands With PRM Center Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The PRM Center of Excellence provides lifetime care for endometriosis patients with better surgical outcomes

- Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, co-founder of PRMWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the urgent need for multidisciplinary care for endometriosis patients over their lifetime, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is proud to share that it has launched nationwide the PRM Center of Excellence-the only endometriosis center offering lifetime care that addresses the inflammation and comorbidities that coincide with endometriosis in one place.“The future is in lifetime care and management of pelvic pain and endometriosis,” says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM,“PRM is the future. We have transformed how pelvic pain and endometriosis patients receive care through validation and sustainable pain relief – and now, with the PRM COE, all patients can access this transformative way of care”.With a goal to reduce the total number of surgeries endometriosis patients must undergo in their lifetime, the PRM Center of Excellence provides lifetime care for endometriosis patients through a three-step approach:1. Pre-Habilitation2. Endometriosis Excision Surgery3. Post-HabilitationWorking with pelvic pain specialists and endometriosis excision surgeons through the PRM Center of Excellence means endometriosis patients will not only experience enhanced surgical outcomes but also better understand their condition and how it affects their pelvic floor, but receive the treatment and guidance needed to manage it.Understanding EndometriosisEndometriosis is a systemic, inflammatory disease process. Every menstrual cycle causes inflammation, healing, and scarring repeatedly over a person's lifetime.Commonly found hiding in small areas of the pelvis, endometriosis lesions lead to the pelvic floor muscles entering into a chronic guarding state, which squeezes the nerves of the pelvic floor and causes chronic pelvic pain, emphasizing the need for lifetime management through the PRM Center of Excellence. By addressing the root causes of inflammation and pain, The PRM ProtocolTM aims to improve the quality of life for those suffering from endometriosis and its associated comorbidities.What is Pre-Habilitation?Pre-habilitation refers to preparing the body to undergo endometriosis excision surgery with the goal of reducing inflammation in the pelvic floor, addressing comorbidities such as bladder pain and chronic constipation, and optimizing surgical outcomes.At PRM, endometriosis patients receive treatment through the PRM ProtocolTM which reduces inflammation in the pelvic floor, resulting in overall increased pelvic floor function and decreased pelvic pain.What is Endometriosis Excision Surgery?Endometriosis excision surgery is a laparoscopic procedure that removes endometriosis lesions from the body. Excision surgery is the gold standard in the treatment of endometriosis and through the PRM Center of Excellence, patients find comfort in knowing that each excision surgeon has experience in complex cases and is fellowship-trained, emphasizing their expertise in treating endometriosis.What is Post-Habilitation?Post-habilitation refers to addressing residual inflammation and comorbidities from endometriosis following a patient's surgery. Because of the inflammatory nature of endometriosis, it is important for endometriosis patients to receive treatment through the PRM ProtocolTM not only in the weeks following their surgery, but as needed in the years to come.Why Choose the PRM Center of ExcellencePRM data shows that patients who undergo treatment through the PRM ProtocolTM have better surgical outcomes than those who do not. PRM's mission is to reduce the time patients are suffering with pelvic pain, and improving surgical outcomes through pre-habilitation expands on our mission to also help the population of those suffering from endometriosis.The PRM Center of Excellence houses a team of endometriosis excision surgeons who:.Have performed complex endometriosis excision cases.Are fellowship-trained.Have worked with world-renowned endometriosis excision surgeons during their training.Only perform surgeries to excise endometriosis.Work with a team of pelvic pain specialists to provide lifetime care for patientsAddressing the issues caused by endometriosis before and after surgery, gives patients the best surgical outcome and reduces the total number of surgeries patients have to undergo in a lifetime.###About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.Media Contact:Theresa PorcaroPRM...+1 561-337-1185

