Indian PM, Spanish counterpart launch India’s initial private military aircraft plant in Gujarat

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez recently inaugurated India’s first private military aircraft manufacturing facility, the Tata Aircraft Complex, in Vadodara, Gujarat. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing India’s defense manufacturing capabilities and aspirations of becoming a global manufacturing hub.



The Tata Aircraft Complex will produce the Airbus C-295 military aircraft in collaboration with Airbus Spain, intended for use by the Indian Air Force. During the launch, Modi emphasized the transformation of India’s defense manufacturing ecosystem, reflecting on the country's journey from being primarily an importer of defense equipment to a burgeoning manufacturer. He attributed this progress to the "Make in India" initiative, which he introduced in 2014, aimed at boosting domestic production across various sectors, including defense.



The establishment of this plant is part of a USD2.5 billion agreement signed in 2021, which involves procuring 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the aging Avro-748 planes in the Indian Air Force. While Airbus will supply the first 16 aircraft from its assembly line in Seville, Spain, Tata Advanced Systems will manufacture the remaining 40 units in India, reinforcing the industrial partnership between the two companies.



The C-295 aircraft, capable of transporting up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, is designed for versatility, allowing it to access remote areas and assist in medical evacuations, disaster response, and maritime patrol duties. The first Indian-made C-295 is expected to roll out of the Vadodara facility in 2026.



Prime Minister Sanchez highlighted the collaboration as a blend of expertise from both nations, strengthening ties and supporting the "Make in India" and "Make for the World" missions. This venture is set to not only enhance India’s defense capabilities but also boost economic cooperation between India and Spain in the defense sector.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824990