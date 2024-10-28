Iran’s MAPNA to add 10,000 EVs to public transport fleet by March 2025

(MENAFN) Iran’s MAPNA Group is set to add 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to the nation's public transport system by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025, according to the company’s Managing Director, Mohammad Olia. This announcement was made during the 24th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2024), where Olia shared insights into MAPNA’s broader EV initiatives and its role in advancing Iran’s sustainable transport infrastructure.



Olia highlighted that MAPNA Group is actively working on the infrastructure needed to support this shift, particularly by establishing charging stations in major urban centers across the country. The aim is to enhance accessibility and convenience for EV users, which is crucial as Iran seeks to reduce emissions and promote cleaner energy alternatives in its urban public transport networks.



The 10,000 EVs expected to join the fleet will significantly impact Iran's public transportation, both in reducing fuel dependency and contributing to the country's environmental targets. MAPNA’s plan for scaling up charging stations is expected to facilitate this transition, allowing public transportation and private EV users alike to benefit from a more expansive and reliable charging network.



This move aligns with Iran's broader strategy to modernize its energy sector and cut down on fossil fuel consumption, a goal supported by innovations and developments showcased at IEE 2024. MAPNA's ongoing projects, according to Olia, underscore the company's commitment to playing a key role in Iran’s energy transition and sustainable urban development.

