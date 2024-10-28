30 Young Activists Launch Gender Equality Initiative In East Africa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Deliver today is announcing the 30 young activists who are leading the charge for gender equality in East Africa as the first cohort of its Emerging Leaders for Change Program.

The program is a two-year initiative providing young advocates with funding, resources, trainings, and access to decision-makers, aimed at amplifying their advocacy efforts in national, regional, and global spaces to advance adolescent girls' bodily autonomy. Women Deliver will launch the program in other regions annually on a rolling basis.

"By uniting, young people can form a powerful collective voice and influence policy change, promoting global solidarity," says cohort member Clara Benjamin (24), from Tanzania.

The first Emerging Leaders Program cohort is comprised of activists, ages 15 to 29, from Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. The East Africa cohort will run from October 2024 to September 2026.

"Now is the time for youth to channel their passion and commitment into advocating for a better world where their needs and aspirations are recognized and addressed," says cohort member Eden Alem (28), from Ethiopia.

With 116.8 million people under 35, East Africa is a region full of potential for youth engagement in decision-making spaces. However, due to rises in anti-rights sentiments - particularly on areas that affect adolescent girls, women, and gender-diverse people - the need for youth-focused and youth-based advocacy remains crucial. Compounding these challenges, the climate crisis continues to take a heavy toll, with severe droughts in recent years affecting millions.



Women Deliver believes that the Emerging Leaders Program will help strengthen partnerships and solidarity with young people in the region, as they continue to advance their advocacy goals for a more equal and sustainable future in their communities

"It is important to unite because we will be able to change the stories for other children and future generations," says cohort member Miriam Mwau (15), from Kenya.

About Women Deliver:

Women Deliver is a global advocacy organization guided by one end result: that every girl and woman exercises her rights to full bodily autonomy and health. Learn more: .

