Iran's shipments to Tajikistan soars by 33 percent in first 6 months

(MENAFN) Iran's exports to Tajikistan have experienced a remarkable increase of 33 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to September 21, compared to the same timeframe last year. This significant rise was highlighted by Kazem Shirdel, the vice chairman of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee, during a meeting with a Tajik trade delegation and local traders from Iran’s North Khorasan province in Bojnourd. Shirdel noted that the upward trend in the export of Iranian products to Tajikistan has been consistent in recent years, underscoring the growing economic ties between the two nations.



Emphasizing the positive reception of Iranian products in Tajikistan, Shirdel remarked that the population there demonstrates a keen interest in utilizing Iranian goods, which are recognized for their high quality. This favorable perception has contributed to the increasing demand for Iranian exports, indicating a strong market presence for Iranian products in Tajikistan.



In late September, discussions between senior energy officials from Iran and Tajikistan signaled a mutual commitment to enhancing energy cooperation. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad engaged in talks with Daler Juma, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, in Tehran, where they explored various avenues for expanding their collaboration in the energy sector. Paknejad expressed that capable Iranian companies are poised to participate in both the upstream and downstream activities of Tajikistan's oil industry, reflecting a shared vision for economic growth.



Highlighting the cultural, linguistic, and historical ties between Iran and Tajikistan, Paknejad underscored the importance of fostering economic relations, particularly in the energy sector. He pointed out that significant steps have already been undertaken to strengthen these economic connections, and he expressed optimism about further advancements in the future. Additionally, he noted that Iranian exploration and production companies are ready to enter Tajikistan and the broader Central Asian oil and gas markets, reinforcing Iran's commitment to deepening its economic engagement with its Tajik counterpart.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824623